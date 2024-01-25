New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu urged global leaders to seek rational solutions amid conflicts during her address on the eve of 75th Republic Day on Thursday

"In recent times, many conflicts have emerged around the world and several parts of it have been suffering from violence. When each of the two conflicting sides believes that it is right and the other is wrong, the way out should be found in the light of reason. Unfortunately, instead of reason, fears and prejudices have fueled passions, leading to relentless violence," the President said.

Emphasizing Lord Buddha's timeless wisdom, she quoted, "Not at any time are enmities appeased here through enmity but through non-enmity. This is the eternal law." She highlighted the need for reason over fear in resolving disputes.

"There have been a series of humanitarian tragedies on a large scale, and we feel aggrieved over the human suffering," she said.

Reflecting on India's historical figures, President Murmu emphasizes that non-violence is not merely an ideal but a tangible reality. She expressed hope for conflict-ridden regions to find peaceful resolutions.

"From Vardhaman Mahavir and Samrat Ashok to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, India has time and again shown that non-violence is not just an ideal that may be difficult to achieve but it is a distinct possibility - in fact, it is a lived reality for many. Let us hope that the regions embroiled in conflicts will find a peaceful way to resolve conflicts and bring about peace," the President said.

Shifting the focus to environmental concerns, President Murmu commends India's leadership in promoting renewable energy and global climate action.

She highlighted the 'LiFE Movement,' advocating an environment-conscious lifestyle.

"India's ancient wisdom can also help the world find a way out of the global environmental crisis. I am glad to see India at the forefront of promoting renewable sources of energy and taking a leadership position in global climate action. India has launched the 'LiFE Movement' for adoption of environment-conscious lifestyle," she said.

"The global community has appreciated our country's emphasis on individual behaviour change for dealing with the issues of climate change. People everywhere can and must contribute by bringing their lifestyle in tune with Mother Nature. That will not only help save the planet for the generations to come but will also enhance the quality of life," she added. (ANI)

