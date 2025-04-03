New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India on Thursday said it is hopeful that the ongoing bilateral trade talks between India and the US will help mitigate the impacts of President Donald Trump's tariff orders and lead to a balanced resolution that benefits both economies.

Reacting to Trump's announcement of tariffs on Wednesday as part of the 'Liberation Day' initiative, Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) President and Chairperson and Managing Director (CMD) Subros Ltd Shradha Suri Marwah said autos and auto parts and steel and aluminium articles, already subject to Section 232 tariffs at 25 per cent, announced earlier in Trump's order on March 26, 2025, are not covered in the latest order.

Also Read | US National Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov Arrested for Entering Restricted North Sentinel Island in Andamans.

"The detailed list of auto components that will be subject to 25 per cent import tariff in the US is, however, awaited," she said.

Marwah said ACMA understands the intent of the US administration to boost domestic manufacturing and address trade imbalances.

Also Read | Who Is Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, US National Arrested in Andaman and Nicobar for Entering India’s Restricted North Sentinel Island?.

"ACMA remains hopeful that the ongoing bilateral negotiations between the Indian and US governments will lead to a balanced resolution that benefits both economies," she added.

Marwah further said, "We believe that the strong trade relationship between India and the United States, especially in the auto components sector, will encourage continued dialogue to mitigate the impacts of these measures."

ACMA is committed to engaging with all stakeholders to ensure the long-term interests of the Indian auto component industry, she noted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)