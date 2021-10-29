New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The government on Friday said the country's horticulture production has hit a new record of 331.05 million tonnes in the crop year 2020-21 (July-June), due to farmer-friendly policies.

Horticulture production had stood at 320.47 million tonnes in the previous crop year.

Releasing the third estimate of horticulture production, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, "Due to the farmer-friendly policies of the government, tireless hard work of farmers and research of scientists, horticulture production in the year 2020-21 is estimated to be a record 331.05 million tonnes."

This shows an increase of 10.6 million tonnes (3.3 per cent ) over the 2019-20 crop year, he said.

Fruits production is estimated to have risen to 103 million tonnes in the crop year 2020-21 from 102.1 million tonnes in the previous year, while the production of vegetables rose to 197.2 million tonne from 188.3 million tonne in the said period.

Among key vegetables, onion production was estimated to have slightly gone up to 26.8 million tonnes in 2020-21 as against 26.1 million tonnes achieved in 2019-20.

Similarly, tomato production is projected to have risen marginally to 21.1 million tonne from 20.6 million tonne in the said period.

Potato production is estimated to have touched a record 54.2 million tonne in 2020-21, an increase by 5.6 million tonne compared to 2019-20.

In the case of aromatic and medicinal crops, the production has increased 6.2 per cent to 0.78 million tonne in 2020-21 from from 0.73 million tonne in 2019-20.

The production of plantation crops is estimated to have increased marginally to 16.6 million tonnes in 2020-21 from 16.1 million tonnes in 2019-20.

Spices production rose 5.3 per cent to 10.7 million tonnes in 2020-21, from 10.1 million tonnes in 2019-20.

