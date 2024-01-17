New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda and RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale were joined by several others at a memorial service here to pay tributes to Ved Prakash Nanda, a senior functionary of the Hindutva organisation who passed away recently and had played a key role in its overseas work.

He took the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to global platforms and exemplified simplicity in his personal life, Nadda said.

Nanda headed the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, an RSS affiliate active abroad, in the US.

An Indian-American academic, Nanda was an expert on international law and had received the Padma Bhushan in 2018. Born in 1934 in Gujranwala (now in Pakistan), he passed away on January 1 in Denver.

The BJP president said his life will always inspire others.

Hosabale said Nanda touched many lives positively and helped many people live successfully and constructively.

He lived the ideals of Hindu society, considering the world a family and exuding love and affection in his interactions, the RSS functionary said, describing him as a "great scholar, man and swayamsewak". PTI KR

