Hoshiarpur (Pb), Sep 3 (PTI) Subedar Rajesh Kumar, who was killed in a firing by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, was cremated with full military honours at his native Kalichpur village here on Thursday evening.

Kumar was killed along the line of control (LOC) in the Rajouri sector of J-K on September 1 night.

He is survived by his wife, daughter, son and parents.

Mukerian MLA Indu Bala laid a wreath on the body of Subedar Rajesh Kumar on behalf of the Punjab government.

Kumar's 11-year-old son Jatin lit the pyre.

Deputy Commissioner Apneet Riyait, Senior Superintendent of Police Navjot Singh Mahal and many other prominent leaders paid floral tributes to the soldier.

The deputy commissioner said the state government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh and a government job for a family member of Subedar Rajesh Kumar.

