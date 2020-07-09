Mumbai, Jul 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday that complaints about shortage of hospital beds for coronavirus patients have dwindled but officials should focus on improving ambulance services.

He was speaking to IAS officers appointed to monitor the functioning of government as well as private hospitals where COVID-19 patients are being treated.

Complaints about non-availability of beds have come down considerably, an official statement quoted Thackeray as saying.

The municipal corporation has acquired 80 per cent beds in 35 private hospitals in Mumbai and additional field hospitals have been set up. Now the focus should be on patient care for whichambulance services need to be regulated and improved, he said.

People need not fear shortage of medicines as the civic body has adequate stock, the chief minister assured. PTI

