New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Sultry weather prevailed in the national capital on Thursday with rains giving the city a miss.

Though the sky was partly cloudy, high humidity (92 per cent) caused some inconvenience to the residents of the city.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 37.8 degrees Celsius, two notches more than normal.

The rest of the areas recorded maximum temperatures between 35 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius.

The weather department predicted a partly cloudy sky and dry weather on Friday as well.

So far in July, the Safdarjung weather station has recorded 35.4 mm rainfall, which is 22 per cent less than the normal of 45.3 mm.

Since June 1, when the monsoon season started, the city has gauged 76.7 mm rainfall against the normal of 104.2 mm -- a deficiency of 26 per cent.

The monsoon reached Delhi on June 25. Normal rainfall had been predicted in the national capital during the season.

