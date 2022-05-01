Chandigarh, May 1 (PTI) Hot weather conditions prevailed at many places in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, with common capital Chandigarh recording a maximum temperature of 37.6 degrees Celsius.

Narnaul was the hottest place in Haryana at a high of 45 degrees Celsius.

Hisar and Rohtak recorded maximum temperatures of 44 degrees Celsius and 42.2 degrees Celsius respectively, Fatehabad 43.2 degrees Celsius, Gurugram 41.8 degrees Celsius, Kurukshetra 37.7 degrees Celsius, Ambala 37.4 degrees Celsius and Karnal 37.2 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said in a weather report.

In Punjab, Ferozepur and Patiala both recorded a high of 44.2 degrees Celsius, Bathinda 43.6 degrees Celsius, Jalandhar 41.1 degrees Celsius, Amritsar 40.8 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 39.8 degrees Celsius, Patiala 38.7 degrees Celsius and Mohali 37.8 degrees Celsius, it showed.

The department has forecast a brief respite from the intense heat in the two states during the next two days as most parts of the region are likely to witness strong surface winds of up to 30-40 kmph.

