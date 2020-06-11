Lucknow, Jun 11 (PTI) The maximum temperatures continued to remain over 40 degrees Celsius in several parts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday with Agra being the hottest with 41.6 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological department said.

Agra's high was closely followed by Allahabad with 40.9 degrees Celsius, Jhansi at 41.3 degrees Celsius and Varanasi at 40.8 degrees Celsius, it said.

The Meteorological department has forecast rain/thunder shower at isolated places in the state over the next 24 hours.

