Hisar (Hr), Jul 16 (PTI) A hotel manager was beaten to death by two youths near Camp Chowk area here, police said on Wednesday.

The unidentified assailants came to the hotel at around 8.30 PM on Tuesday night and attacked hotel manager Dixit alias Paras with sticks, they said.

Also Read | Bihar Special Intensive Revision Drive: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Lauds Voters As Electoral Roll Revision Nears Completion; Over 88% Forms Received.

He started running to escape his attackers, but they chased and caught him after a short distance. They again started beating him with sticks and later fled.

Later on, some people took him to the civil hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Also Read | 'Let's Have the Debate': KT Rama Rao Challenges Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to Public Debate at Medigadda Barrage, Slams Congress for 'Political Fraud'.

According to the police, the body has been handed over to his family after a post-mortem was conducted in a civil hospital here.

The reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, the police said, adding no arrest has been made yet.

The police said they are investigating the matter.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)