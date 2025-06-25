India News | House Panel Visits Navi Mumbai Airport to Check Progress of Project

Thane, Jun 25 (PTI) The members of the Maharashtra assembly's public enterprises committee visited the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Wednesday, its chairman Rahul Subhashrao Kul said.

“The airport will redefine air transport in western India. This visit was undertaken to assess whether the development is on track and to ensure that inter-agency coordination is aligned with the intended deadlines,” he said.

Kul said there were a few observations in a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) concerning the project. Hence, the committee visited the site for an inspection, he said.

The committee was satisfied with the level of planning and execution, Kul added.

The airport is expected to be operational by 2025-end.

