Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 28 (ANI): The Army Training Command (ARTRAC) marked its 35th Raising Day here with a series of vibrant events, including a grand band display and an energetic 'Run for Excellence.'

The celebrations began on September 27 at the iconic Ridge Maidan, where the Indian Army Symphony Band enthralled the audience with a powerful repertoire of military and popular tunes. The performance, aimed at promoting camaraderie and community engagement, drew large crowds and received high praise from Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma, PVSM, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ARTRAC, who felicitated the musicians.

Lt Gen Sharma on Sunday flagged off the 'Run for Excellence', a 3-kilometre uphill stretch from the Indian Institute of Advanced Studies to Ridge Maidan. Troops, families, and children enthusiastically participated, showcasing unity, pride, and fitness. The event concluded with a lively Zumba session led by fitness trainer Miss Varsha.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen Sharma underscored the importance of physical fitness in today's digital age and reiterated ARTRAC's commitment to the Fit India initiative.

The Raising Day, which officially fall on October 1, underscore ARTRAC's role in fostering unity within the armed forces and strengthening bonds with the local community.

ARTRAC is one of the seven commands of the Indian Army, overseeing institutionalised training through 34 establishments across the country.

Earlier, the valiant soldiers of the Indian Army's Spear Corps successfully summited Mount Gorichen (6,488 meters) on September 19, the highest scalable peak in Arunachal Pradesh.

This remarkable achievement stands as a testament to their discipline, endurance, and unyielding spirit in one of the most challenging terrains of the Eastern Himalayas.

According to an official release, the expedition was launched with the dual objectives of fostering adventure and instilling resilience, while also reinforcing the Army's commitment to preserving the natural sanctity of the region. Facing harsh winds, icy ridges, and thin air at extreme altitude, the team showcased exceptional teamwork and unwavering determination, ultimately standing victorious atop the "Roof of Arunachal." (ANI)

