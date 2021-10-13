Shimla, Oct 13 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Wednesday expelled rebel candidate Chetan Bragta from the party for refusing to withdraw his nomination papers for the upcoming Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly bypoll, which was held by his late father.

By-elections are scheduled for the Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly seat along with Mandi Lok Sabha, Arki and Fatehpur Assembly seats on October 30.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Strangles Wife To Death in Dwarka, Tries To Frame It As Suicide; Arrested.

HP BJP president Suresh Kashyap expelled state convener of BJP IT cell Chetan Bragta for six years for filing his nomination against its official candidate Neelam Saraik from Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly segment.

Late minister Narinder Bragta's son Chetan was hopeful of getting a BJP ticket but the saffron party gave a go-ahead to Neelam Saraik, who had contested as an Independent against his father in the 2017 state elections.

Also Read | Wipro's Consolidated Year-on-Year Net Profit Grows by 18.9% for Second Quarter of FY22.

Subsequently, Chetan Bragta had filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate on October 8 and did not withdraw his papers on the last day on Wednesday despite pressure from the party.

The seat fell vacant following former minister and Jubbal-Kotkhai MLA Narinder Bragta's death in June this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)