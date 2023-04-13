Shimla, Apr 13 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday decided to fill up 530 posts of school lecturers through direct recruitment, according to a statement issued here.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the cabinet also gave its approval to fill up two posts of deputy superintendent of police through direct recruitment based on the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services Combined Competitive Examination.

Also Read | Vehicles Can Zoom From Mumbai-Thane-Navi Mumbai 'Signal-Free' Now at Ghatkopar and Vakola.

It decided to amend Rule 50 of the Himachal Pradesh Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Rules, 1989, revising the fee for licenses to pharma units for using opioids to manufacture medicines.

The license fee was Rs 200 in 1989 which remained unchanged till date. Now, the fee has been revised to Rs 1.50 lakh.

Also Read | 'Decision-Making Highly Shaky, Flawed', Says Supreme Court on Karnataka Government Scrapping 4% Muslim Quota.

At present, there are 36 such license holders in the state, officials said adding the decision would increase the revenue of the state exchequer.

The cabinet also gave its nod to amend the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning Rules, 2014, to allow the attic floor habitable.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)