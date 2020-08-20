Shimla, Aug 20 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday asked well-off people, including state cabinet ministers, to voluntarily surrender subsidy on ration under the public distribution system (PDS), an official spokesperson said.

Thakur has appealed to well-off people, including class-I and class-II officers, to voluntarily give up the subsidised ration distributed under PDS so that the poor and backward classes can avail the benefit of this scheme.

Also Read | Ballia SDM Ashok Chaudhary Suspended After Video of Him Beating People With Stick For Not Wearing Mask Goes Viral.

The concerned department has already circulated the prescribed form to all government offices and uploaded the same on its website, he added.

The interested person can submit the form to concerned inspector and surrender the subsidy. The ration card of the person/family surrendering the subsidy would be blocked by the department, he said, adding that such interested person and his family can keep the ration card for other purposes.

Also Read | Karnataka Govt to Conduct State-Level COVID-19 Prevalence Survey.

The chief minister has appealed to APL consumers to visit the website food.hp.nic.in or the office of the department for surrendering their subsidy under 'Give up Subsidy' scheme.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)