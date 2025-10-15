Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): Ahead of Diwali, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday announced the release of a 3 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) for employees and pensioners, to be credited with their October salaries and pensions, payable in November.

The arrears for the period from April to September 2025 will also be deposited in the bank accounts of the employees in October. Separate orders will be issued for payment of arrears from July 2023 to March 2025, according to the release.

Also Read | Tripura: 3 Unidentified Bangladeshi Cattle Lifters Killed in Clashes With Villagers In Khowai district.

This announcement was made during the inauguration of the Biennial General Convention of the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board Employees Union in Shimla.

The Chief Minister stated that following discussions with union leaders, the government would consider implementing the One Pension Scheme (OPS) for employees. He emphasised the need for reforms in the Electricity Board and highlighted that the support of the employees was essential for its success.

Also Read | Bhagwan Kokare Maharaj of Warkari Gurukul Arrested for Sex Assault in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri, Minor Girl Alleges 'He Would Punch Me and Touch My Chest'.

He pointed out that electricity production at the Uhl project currently costs Rs 27 per unit, for which senior officials are responsible, whereas the expenses of the board's employees were just Rs 2.50 per unit, as the number of officers was significantly higher than the number of employees. As a result, the employees were bereft of the financial benefits.

Additionally, the government also released Rs. 2200 crore to ensure financial benefits for employees of the HPSEBL. From 2023 to September 2025, pensioners have received Rs. 662.81 crore as gratuity, medical reimbursements, leave encashment, and pension arrears, with an additional Rs 70 crore to be paid by the end of this year. Medical reimbursements have been centralised and are now disbursed weekly, with no pending dues.

The Chief Minister directed the board to introduce a compensation policy for outsourced employees in case of accidents and ordered the immediate clearance of pending promotions.

He also noted that despite the state government providing OPS to employees, pressure from BJP leaders led the central government to halt additional borrowing. During the announcement, HP CM acknowledged the upcoming economic challenges over the next three to four months; however, he expressed confidence in a swift recovery.

Accusing the previous BJP government of squandering public funds, the Chief Minister stated that the current state government inherited a debt of Rs 75,000 crore and employee liabilities of Rs 10,000 crore.

"If employees are not receiving their benefits today, it is not due to the present government," adding that no one cared for making Himachal a self-reliant State.

Himachal Pradesh CM said that the previous BJP government opened 600 educational institutions before the 2022 assembly elections, but they were forced to take tough decisions to close them. He stated that they had implemented reforms in the education sector, which helped Himachal Pradesh rise from 21st to 5th rank in terms of providing quality education. He said that the health sector was in a similar situation, and improvements have been made there as well. The current state government is replacing 20-year-old machinery and strengthening all medical colleges.

He also highlighted reforms in education, health, and medical infrastructure, including the introduction of PET Scans, 3-Tesla MRI machines, and robotic surgeries at Chamiana Hospital and Tanda Medical College, with a planned investment of Rs. 3000 crore in new technology.

The Chief Minister added that the government is strengthening the rural economy by procuring milk at a higher price and providing support prices for crops such as wheat, maize, barley, and raw turmeric grown through natural farming.

The Chief Minister also released the union's souvenir during the event. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)