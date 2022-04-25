New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday met Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and urged him to provide support for the Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Park in Una.

He said this park will help in generating employment locally, besides boosting industrial development in the state.

The chief minister also thanked the Union minister for his support for opening of wheat procurement centres and added that wheat will be procured from these 11 centres.

Thakur also apprised him that the state government has worked on speedy operationalisation of the weaver centre sanctioned for Kullu and urged the minister to provide expert support for the same.

He also requested for setting up the Baddi Node in the Amritsar-Kolkota industrial corridor and urged for support from the ministry.

