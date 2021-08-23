Dharamsala (HP), Aug 23 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Monday exhorted young graduates to become job givers instead of job seekers.

Addressing the 16th convocation of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University in Palampur near here, the governor said, "Your knowledge should benefit the society and the agricultural community."

He said the youth are the assets of the country and should contribute towards nation-building activities.

He said the nation can develop only when the youth are focused, disciplined and growth-oriented and urged them to inculcate good values like discipline, patriotism, sincerity and devotion.

Arlekar appealed to the young scientists and degree holders to become job givers instead of job seekers, for which they should move towards self-employment.

Addressing the convocation, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the institute is one of the leading universities in agricultural research and education in the Himalayan states of the country.

He said that about 90 per cent of the population of Himachal Pradesh lives in rural areas with agriculture as their main occupation, thus research in agriculture becomes all the more important in strengthening the economy of the state.

Keeping in view the contribution of agriculture, the state government has launched various schemes to improve productivity, generate employment and increase family income, he added.

A total of 393 students -- 262 graduates, 110 postgraduates and 21 Ph.D holders -- were awarded degrees at the convocation, Vice Chancellor Harinder Kumar Chaudhary said.

