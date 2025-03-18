Hamirpur (HP), Mar 18 (PTI) A full-grown leopard was sighted again at the under-construction Dhaulasidh Power Project site in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, triggering panic among workers and residents, officials said on Tuesday.

The leopard was spotted in the project area over the past two days. An eyewitness told PTI that the animal was seen lurking at the site in Sujanpur area on Monday but retreated into the forest after a truck approached.

Also Read | Thought of the Day for School Assembly Today in English: Inspirational Quote With Meaning To Empower Students in Morning School Assembly on March 19, 2025.

Labourers present at the site captured a video of the leopard, which has since surfaced on social media. The sighting has left workers and employees fearful, especially as a leopard was previously spotted in the same area on January 28.

The 70 megawatt power project site, located on the Sujanpur-Nadaun road and surrounded by dense forests, has around 900 workers deployed. With continuous movement of labourers and vehicles, the risk of human-wildlife conflict remains high, according to officials.

Also Read | PM Internship Scheme App Launched: Here's How To Apply for the Programme via PMIS Application.

They said that following a request from the project management, the forest department has installed a cage to capture the leopard.

Vinod Kumar, Divisional Manager of Ritwik Company, which is executing the project, confirmed that leopards are frequently seen in the area and said that the forest department has installed a cage to catch the big cat.

Similar sightings have been reported in other parts of Hamirpur district, including a leopard seen roaming inside the hospital premises of Nagar Panchayat Bhota in Barsar sub-division and another entering the courtyard of a house in Saheli village.

A forest department spokesperson said the project management has been advised to restrict workers' movement after sunset to ensure their safety.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)