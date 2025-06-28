Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Saturday recovered one body out of three people who went missing due to floods from the Raila Bihal in Sainj Valley of Himachal Pradesh.

The police have taken the body into their custody and sent it for post-mortem.

"The body of one of the three missing persons in flood-affected Raila Bihal in Sainj Valley has been recovered by the NDRF team. Police have taken custody of the body, and it is being sent for postmortem," NDRF said in their statement.

On June 26, at least five people died and several others remain missing after heavy rainfall triggered a series of cloudbursts and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu and Kangra districts.

The incidents occurred on Wednesday afternoon, prompting widespread damage across the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring states between June 25 and July 1. An orange alert has been issued for June 29, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall and potential flash floods and landslides in districts including Una, Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kangra, Chamba, Kullu, and Mandi.

The IMD added that light to moderate rainfall is expected on June 26 and 27, with a brief improvement on June 28, followed by intensified showers on June 29 and 30. Locals and tourists have been advised to avoid riverbanks and slopes during this period.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that five people have died following cloudbursts at three locations and flash floods at nine locations across the state. He urged both residents and tourists to avoid venturing near rivers and nallahs during the monsoon season.

According to the Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), a cloudburst and a sudden increase in the river's flow were reported near the Jiwa Trench Weir in Majhan Nallah around 1:41 PM on Wednesday.

In Kullu, two people are missing, while in Kangra, three people were confirmed dead and five others remain untraceable. Fifteen houses near rivers and nallahs were damaged, and several village roads have suffered extensive destruction, the CM said. (ANI)

