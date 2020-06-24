Shimla, Jun 24 (PTI) Three more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, taking the state's tally to 779 on Wednesday, the Health Department said.

All the three fresh cases were reported from Solan district, where the total number of cases now stands at 84, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

The number of active cases in the state are 318, he added.

Nine patients -- Hamirpur 3, Una 3, Kangra 2 and Shimla 1 -- recovered from the infection on Wednesday, Dhiman said.

So far, 441 people have recovered, while 11 COVID-19 patients have migrated out of the state, he said.

Himachal Pradesh has reported seven deaths due to the virus, Dhiman said.

Hamirpur has the maximum number of active COVID-19 cases in the state at 90, followed by 85 in Kangra, 50 in Solan, 37 in Una, 19 in Shimla, 14 in Bilaspur, 10 each in Chamba and Sirmaur, two in Mandi, and one in Kullu. PTI DJI PTI

