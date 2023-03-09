Dharamsala, Mar 9 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board on Thursday said it will set up teams at the district level across the state to combat cheating in the board examinations for classes 10 and 12 beginning this week.

All preparations have been completed, board secretary Dr Vishal Sharma said here, adding that 90,637 students will take the Class 10 board exams and 1,03,928 students will appear in that of Class 12.

Also Read | Karnataka BJP MP S Muniswamy Scolds Woman for Not Wearing 'Bindi' on Women's Day, Gets Slammed After Video Goes Viral.

While the Class 10 exams will begin on March 11, the Class 12 boards will begin on March 10. The exams will continue up to March 31.

The board secretary said 2,180 examination centres have been set up across the state.

Also Read | Cyber Crime: Delhi Police Arrests Three For Defrauding Banks Through Fake Documents To Buy Cars and Sell Them for Profit.

Sharma further said 'flying squads' will be formed at the district level to check cheating.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)