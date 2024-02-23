Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): A joint delegation of the British High Commission and the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) extended an invitation to the Chief Minister for a joint reception at the upcoming 5th Test Match between India and England.

The joint delegation called on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla on Friday and presented him with a cordial invitation.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "The delegation led by Deputy Head of Mission of the British High Commission Amandeep Grewal and Political, Press and Projects Adviser for the UK Government Rajinder S Nagarkoti extended a cordial invitation to the Chief Minister for a UK-HPCA joint reception scheduled for March 7, 2024. at the Cricket Stadium Dharamshala."

As per the release, the reception, coinciding with the first day of the 5th Test Match between the cricket teams of India and England, aims to showcase a fusion of British and Himachali cuisine while fostering stronger ties between the United Kingdom and Himachal Pradesh.

The delegation provided insights into the reception, highlighting the presence of the British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, among the distinguished guests, said the release.

After the invitation to the Chief Minister for a joint reception at the upcoming 5th Test Match between India and England, the discussions ventured into territories far beyond cricket.

Chief Minister Sukhu expressed a keen interest in exploring collaboration with the UK in green hydrogen, electric vehicles, tourism and water bodies.

The Chief Minister also urged the UK team to collaborate closely with the state government to leverage the UK's expertise in these fields for mutual benefits.

He said that further meetings with the UK delegation to delve deeper into the proposed collaborations would be held shortly, ensuring that Himachal Pradesh maximizes the potential of partnering with the UK.

Director of HPCA Surinder Thakur also extended a warm invitation to the Chief Minister to witness the test match between India and England. (ANI)

