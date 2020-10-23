Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 (ANI): Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) has collaborated with Indian Army to implement the third batch of an ambitious project - "Kashmir Super 30 (Medical)".

The concept behind the program was to handpick the brightest minds through a selection process from the less-privileged society who exemplify grit and determination and elevate them gradually through this process towards prosperity.

Also Read | India's Cumulative Positivity Rate Is 7.81% and Daily Figure Is 3.8%, Says Health Ministry: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on October 23, 2020.

The gestation period of the project is 12-months residential coaching program, which prepares the aspirants for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), under overall control and guidance of Indian Army 10 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, Srinagar.

Kashmir Super 30 Project was first started in the year 2017-18. Since then 68 students, in the first two batches, have been part of this project.

Also Read | Punjab: 41-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide in Bhatinda After Killing Wife, Children.

It is a matter of great pride, that all 35 students of the first batch have cleared NEET and received admission in medical and allied courses. The second batch of 33 students have also secured stupendous results and are in the process of undergoing counselling for admissions this year.

The first-ever online MoU signing ceremony for Kashmir Super-30 (Medical) project was held on October 17, 2020, between Director-HR of HPCL, Pushp Joshi, and General Officer Commanding 15 Corps, Lieutenant General B. S. Raju, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Yudh Seva Medal (YSM) in the presence of other senior officials of Indian Army and HPCL.

This partnership is another step towards supporting the ambitions of the Kashmiri youth and this initiative will go a long way in building Sadhbhavna with the Awaam of Kashmir. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)