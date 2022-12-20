Shimla, Dec 20 (PTI) Focus on becoming a good person, before anything else, for only good human beings can provide good services, Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said here on Tuesday.

He was presiding over the inauguration ceremony of 2022 batch of Indian Audit & Accounts Services (IA&AS) at the National Academy of Audit & Accounts in Shimla.

"We can provide our best services to the society, the nation, and especially the weakest section of the society in any profession only by becoming good human beings," he said.

The governor, according to a statement, said: "We can play an effective role by being in a team. Therefore, by letting go of the sense of 'I', we need to harness the power of association."

Congratulating the trainees, Arlekar advised them to inculcate a spirit of lifelong learning and only focus on making themselves good human beings during their training.

Arlekar said that the trainee officers have an immense contribution to the governance and nation building.

The officers occupy senior positions in a very important institution of our democracy so they keep a close watch on executive actions, primarily in raising revenues and spending them as mandated by the legislature, he said.

The governor also said the officers - coming from across India – have a unique opportunity to explore Himachal Pradesh.

Arlekar also launched a digital library of the Academy on the occasion.

