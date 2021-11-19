Chandigarh, Nov 18 (PTI) A deputy secretary of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and two others were arrested on Thursday night for allegedly being involved in manipulating marks of candidates who appeared in a recruitment examination for dental surgeons, the state vigilance bureau said.

The exam was conducted by the HPSC on September 26.

Also Read | 'Sexual Intent, Not Skin-to-Skin Contact Leads To Assault': Supreme Court Sets Aside Bombay High Court Judgement.

After an FIR was registered in the case on November 17, a raid was conducted and Naveen Kumar from Bhiwani district was caught red-handed accepting Rs 20 lakh cash, according to an official release.

Based on his confession and other evidence obtained during investigation, the vigilance officials further arrested Ashwani Sharma, a resident of Jhajjar district, and seized cash worth Rs 1.07 crore when his house was searched.

Also Read | Pakistan Continues To Deny Unimpeded Consular Access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, Says MEA.

Later, the vigilance bureau arrested HCS officer Anil Nagar, posted as Deputy Secretary in Haryana Public Service Commission.

Further investigation in the case is underway, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)