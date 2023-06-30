Chandigarh, Jun 30 (PTI) The Haryana government will formulate a policy aimed at empowering women self-help groups (SHGs) in the state under the Jal Jeevan Mission, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said on Friday.

This decision comes as a response to the suggestion put forth by Vini Mahajan, Secretary in the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation for involving women in drinking water and sanitation schemes, said an official release.

The meeting was convened to review the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) in the state here.

During the meeting, Mahajan lauded the achievements of the Haryana government in successfully providing tap water to every household, well ahead of the target set by the ministry under the ambitious Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to ensure tap water supply to every household by 2024.

Mahajan stressed the need for encouraging women's involvement in the operation and maintenance of works under Jal Jeevan Mission schemes.

Recognizing the significant role women play in society, she highlighted how their active participation will contribute to the success and sustainability of drinking water and sanitation related initiatives.

Mahajan emphasized the need for collaborative efforts between the central and state governments to tackle water-related challenges effectively.

This partnership aims to empower communities with access to clean water, fostering a more resilient and environmentally responsible society.

During the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary A K Singh assured the secretary that the state government has been ensuring clean drinking water to every household in the state.

Kaushal reiterated the state's commitment to achieve ODF (Open Defecation Free) and ODF plus status by ensuring effective solid waste management, liquid waste management, and proper disposal of plastic waste in villages of the state.

He emphasized the importance of community cooperation, especially from women, in various schemes such as the construction of sewage treatment plants (STPs), septic tanks, utilization of wastewater, and the establishment of community cow dung plants.

By accomplishing the targets set by the central government, gram panchayats (village councils) can pass resolutions to attain star rankings and become model villages, he said.

