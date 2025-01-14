Shimla, Jan 14 (PTI) The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into the circumstances leading to the suicide of a driver after a video went viral in which the latter levelled serious allegations against the local unit management, officials said.

Sanjay Kumar, who worked as a driver in the Dharampur unit of HRTC, allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance recently.

On Monday, a purported video recorded before his death went viral in which Kumar could be heard alleging misconduct and harassment by the local unit.

In the video, Kumar claimed a senior official withheld his salary for the past four months and also harassed him.

Taking note of the video, the HRTC management has now ordered an inquiry into the alleged circumstances leading to Kumar talking the extreme step.

The probe will be conducted by the divisional manager, Mandi, who will submit a report within seven days.

The corporation also attached HRTC Dharampur regional manager Vinod Kumar to the divisional office of HRTC Mandi. Regional manager of Sarkaghat, Mehar Chand, has been given additional charge of Dharampur until further orders.

The inquiry would examine and verify the authenticity of the allegations levelled in the video, investigate the role and conduct of the local unit management, identify lapses (if any), and record statements of the witnesses, family members, and Kumar's colleagues, HRTC managing director Rohan Chand Thakur said.

Immediate steps must be taken to prevent tampering with evidence or influencing the inquiry process, the probe order said.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition in the state assembly, Jai Ram Thakur, told reporters it is unfortunate that employees are being harassed to a limit that they are forced to commit suicide, as he demanded an inquiry into the matter.

