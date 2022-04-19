Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 19 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday denied allegations levelled by the Opposition of arresting innocent persons in connection with Hubli violence.

Speaking to media persons in Sringeri, Bommai rejected former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's charge that innocents have been arrested in connection with the Hubballi incidents.

"No innocents have been arrested. The arrests have been made based on evidence," Bommai said.

An incident of stone-pelting took place on Saturday night at Old Hubli police station leaving four policemen injured in Karnataka's Hubli.

Speaking to ANI, Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram said, "Last night, a case was registered at Old Hubli PS, where a complaint was filed against a person for uploading a video on social media; the accused was arrested."

Hubli Police commissioner has said that 88 persons, including an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporator's husband, have been arrested in the matter so far.

Reacting to a video inciting to kill a Congress leader, which has gone viral, Bommai said that the Police Commissioner will take action.

When asked about opposition leaders accusing him of turning the Rama Rajya into a Ravana Rajya, the Chief Minister said, "They are entitled to have their own interpretations. It is not important as to what the Opposition leaders say, it is the opinion of the people that matters."

Responding to the opposition's view that the Chief Minister has adopted a soft stand, Bommai said, "We have acted tough on the Hubballi, Shivamogga incidents. FIR has been registered in the Santosh Patil suicide case. Action has been taken in the Dharwad fruit vendor case. There was no delay in any of the cases. Even in the Police Recruitment case, we have initiated action. What more do you want?"

"I have come to have a darshan of Sringeri Sharadamba and will pray for the welfare of the State," he added. (ANI)

