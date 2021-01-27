Kokrajhar (Assam), Jan 27 (PTI) A huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered on Wednesday from Kokrajhar district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, security personnel recovered the arms and ammunition from Lauti area near the India-Bhutan border, Kokrajhar Superintendent of Police Rakesh Raushan said.

A team, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Mukut Rabha, recovered 51 live ammunition of AK-47 series rifles, one AK-56 rifle, one AK-47 rifle, three AK magazines and one pistol along with a magazine.

Raushan said the arms and ammunition were buried under the soil and former BLT (Bodo Liberation Tigers) militants are believd to be involved in it.

