Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 19 (ANI): Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said that 'Hunar Haat' has proved to be an effective platform to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and commitment to 'vocal for local' by promoting and encouraging indigenous products of master artisans and craftsmen.

'Hunar Haat' is being organised at Numaish Ground, Panvadiya in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur from December 18 to 27.

The minister said that while on hand, indigenous products of master artisans are a major attraction at 'Hunar Haat', people will also enjoy traditional delicacies from almost every corner of the country here.

He said that master artisans and craftsmen from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Goa, Punjab, Uttrakhand, Ladakh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu-Kashmir, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and other places of the country have brought their indigenous products made with wood, brass, bamboo, glass, cloth, paper and clay.

"Magnificent handloom products, wooden and clay toys, postal painting, metal craft, jewellery, Khadi products, Rampuri Knife, Rampuri Violin, black pottery, herbal products, dry flowers, wooden iron handicraft, oil painting, iron art work, Bagh Print, cane and bamboo products will be available at under one roof at 'Hunar Haat'," Naqvi said.

The minister said that 'Hunar Haat', which has provided employment and related opportunities to more than five lakh Indian artisans, craftsmen, culinary experts, and other people associated with them in the last five years, have become popular among the people.

The next 'Hunar Haat' will be organised at Shilp Gram, Lucknow from January 22 to 31, 2021 with the theme of 'vocal for local'.

Naqvi said that 'Hunar Haat' will be organized at Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, India Gate-New Delhi, Ranchi, Kota, Surat/Ahmedabad, Kochi, and other places in the coming days. (ANI)

