Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 9 (ANI): In a shocking incident, an 86-year-old businessman was stabbed to death by his grandson in Hyderabad's Panjagutta area, said the police.

The police said that Keerthi Teja, 28, stabbed VC Janardhan Rao on Thursday midnight, following a heated argument over property. The accused also stabbed his mother when she intervened, resulting in her sustaining injuries.

"This incident occurred on Thursday midnight. The deceased, 86-year-old businessman VC Janardhan Rao, was stabbed multiple times with a knife by his grandson, Keerthi Teja, aged 28, following an argument over property," said the police.

The police added, "The accused also stabbed his mother when she tried to intervene and stop him, resulting in her sustaining injuries; she is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital. We have arrested the accused, Keerthi Teja, and he has been remanded."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

