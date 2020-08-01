By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Hyderabad customs has seized 3.11 kg gold from passengers who arrived from Dammam in Air India flight under Vande Bharat mission.

Also Read | Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Grant Road; 6 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot.

"On July 30, based on suspicion and profiling of the passengers, booked cases against 11 passengers in connection with smuggling of gold. The passengers have arrived in the Vande Bharat Mission Air India Flight No.1918 (Dammam to Hyderabad)," a Customs official told ANI.

All passengers have been booked under smuggling act as they tried to smuggle gold through their unique way but they were apprehended during customs profiling at the airport.

Also Read | Noida: Cinema Halls, Gyms, Swimming Pools And Amusement Parks to Remain Closed Till August 31 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

"The passengers have concealed the gold in the inside pocket of their trousers which they were wearing. The total gold seized from all the passengers put together is 3.11 kgs and is valued at Rs.1.66 crores," said Custom official.

Initially, the customs department investigation revealed that all accused are involved in gold smuggling and Airport Intelligence Unit (AIU) from the Customs department launched investigation to find out the main accused/operator of gold.

The Government of India has started India's 'Vande Bharat Mission' with an aim to bring back Indians from across the world to homeland amid Covid-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)