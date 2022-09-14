Hyderabad, Sep 14 (PTI) Four persons, including the hotel owner and manager, were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the fire accident in Secunderabad here in which eight people died and 11 others were injured, city police said.

A press release from the police said one more accused is at large.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Three Muslim Clerics Booked for Raping Woman in Mathura.

The police said they arrested Ranjeet Singh (first accused), owner of the hotel; his son Suneet Singh, Naridla Sudarshan Naidu, Manager of Ruby Hotel; and Jaspal Singh Gulati, cashier in Ruby Electric Scooters.

Supreet Singh, another son of Ranjeet Singh, is absconding, the release said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: 400-Year-Old Naick-Era Stone Inscription Found at Temple in Theni.

A major fire broke out at Ruby Pride Luxury Hotel in Secunderabad which emanated from the cellar of an e-bike showroom in the building on September 12, killing eight persons including a woman besides injuring 11 others.

There is prima-facie evidence that the accused have flouted the safety norms by setting up the business of e-bikes and charging of batteries which led to the incident.

A case under Sections 304 Part-II, 324 of Indian Penal Code and Section 9(b) of the Explosives Act, was registered against the accused.

All eight bodies were identified and post-mortem carried out at Gandhi Hospital, it further said.

The hotel building and e-bike showroom do not have required permissions. The arrested accused are being remanded to judicial custody, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)