Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): A man was convicted by a court here on Monday to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl three years ago.

Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City informed, "Yet another conviction in a rape case. Hyderabad City Police secured a 10 years conviction in a rape and the POCSO Act case under sections 376 (2) (i), 506 IPC & 3 r/w 4 of POCSO Act."

Also Read | Kerala Health Workers Wearing PPE Kits Chase Man Who Violated Home Quarantine in Pathanamthitta, Nab Him; Video Goes Viral.

The 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by 22-year-old Amghoth Shiva at Kazabagh Huts on June 20, 2017.

The court also slapped fine Rs 10,000 fine on Shiva for the rape offence and two years and Rs 2,000 fine for Section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Burnt Body of Teenage Girl Found in Trichy's Ettari Village, Police Begin Probe.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)