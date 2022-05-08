Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 8 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday informed that it has arrested a Hyderabad-based man and seized Rs 3.71 crore cash after busting an illegal Internet pharmacy that was allegedly involved in the diversion of pharma drugs from India to the USA.

Based on this information, the house and office premises of the kingpin of the internet pharmacy group located in Hyderabad city were searched by Hyderabad Sub Zone of NCB.

Also Read | India Reports 3,451 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 40 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Further, several laptops, mobile phones and other electronic gadgets were used to operatethe illegal internet pharmacy was also seized.

Hyderabad NCB has also registered a case against the accused.

Also Read | Cyclone Asani Rages in Southeast Bay of Bengal, Likely To Move Northwestwards and Intensify Further Into Severe Cyclonic Storm, Says IMD.

Investigation revealed that the employees of this internet pharmacy used to contact customers in the USA and other countries over email and VoIP calls and offer various pharma drugs including those covered under NDPS Act for recreational use to them.

Once customers agreed upon the product and price, the employees collected the details of the customers like name, shipping address, email id etc. of the customer and shared the payment links with them, according to an official statement issued by NCB.

It further informed that based on the preference of the customer, multiple payment methods wereoffered by the company like account transfer, credit card, Paypal, Bitcoins etc. On confirmation, the organisation used to illicitly divert and dispatch pharma drugs to the customers in the USA and other countries.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)