Hyderabad, February 21: A man has been arrested for allegedly making a hoax call about a bomb being present on a Chennai-bound flight, the police said. The incident was reported at Hyderabad airport on Monday. Bomb Threat: Passenger Makes Hoax Bomb Threat Call After He Gets Late To Catch Chennai-Hyderabad Flight at RGI Airport; Accused Arrested.

The flight was scheduled to depart from Hyderabad to Chennai when the man made a bomb threat call to airport, officials said. Following the bomb threat call, airport security started immediately investigating the flight and evacuated the passengers. Bomb Threat: Deogarh-Bound IndiGo Flight Diverts to Lucknow Following ‘Specific Bomb Threat’; Later Cleared for Take-Off.

After investigation, it was found that it was a hoax call made by a passenger who was running late and denied boarding due to the delay. The accused was taken into custody and criminal action will be initiated against him, the police added.

