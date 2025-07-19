Hyderabad, Jul 19 (PTI) An Air India Express flight (IX 110) from Hyderabad to Phuket on Saturday returned to its origin shortly after it took off due to technical snag, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport sources said.

The aircraft, Boeing 737 Max 8, which was carrying 98 passengers, landed safely back at 6.57 AM, they said.

Also Read | 'Mumbai Ke Samundar Mein Dubo Dubo Ke Maarenge': Amid Verbal Spat Between Raj Thackeray and Nishikant Dubey Over Hindi Language Debate in Maharashtra, Ramdas Athawale Urges Calm, Says 'This Language Is Not Appropriate'.

"One of our flights returned to Hyderabad shortly after take-off due to a technical issue. The crew elected to return out of an abundance of caution," an Air India Express spokesperson said in a statement.

An alternative aircraft was arranged, and the flight has since departed. Refreshments were provided to guests during the delay, the official further said.

Also Read | Prayagraj Road Accident: Speeding Car Runs Over Women Sleeping Under Flyover in Uttar Pradesh, 1 Dead, 2 Injured.

"We regret the inconvenience caused and reiterate that safety remains our top priority in every aspect of our operations," it added.

According to flightradar24.com website, the flight took off at 6.40 AM but landed back a few minutes after it took off from Hyderabad Airport. It took off again at 1.26 PM for Phuket.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)