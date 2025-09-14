Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 14 (ANI): Hyderabad Police arrested two men late on Saturday night after seizing 10 kilograms of deer meat and three pairs of deer horns from their possession.

The officials said the accused were caught while attempting to transport the wildlife products in a four-wheeler.

According to police, credible information was received on September 13, 2025, around 11:00 pm, that two men were carrying deer meat and horns in a vehicle.

A police team rushed to the spot and intercepted a vehicle.

The accused were identified as Mohd Saleem Moosa (47), a doctor residing at Tolichowki, Hyderabad, and Mohd Iqbal Ali (48), a real estate businessman from Nampally, Hyderabad.

During the search, police seized 10 kilograms of deer meat, three pairs of deer horns and the four-wheeled vehicle used in transportation.

Officials said the seized items and the arrested accused were handed over to the Forest Department for further investigation.

Police confirmed that possession, trade, or transport of deer meat and horns is a serious crime. "The possession, trade, or transport of deer meat and horns is a violation of the provisions under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Such acts are punishable with imprisonment and fine as per law," the statement said.

The Hyderabad Police appealed to citizens to cooperate in protecting wildlife and immediately report any information about illegal hunting or possession of prohibited animal products.

"The public is hereby requested to cooperate with the Police and Forest authorities in protecting wildlife. Any information regarding hunting or illegal possession of prohibited animal products may be reported immediately to the nearest Police Station or Forest Officials for necessary action," said Chandra Mohan, South West Zone DCP, Hyderabad Police.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

