In a touching display of compassion, Ankush Chauhan from Kotkhai, Himachal Pradesh, became an online hero after he found a leopard cub and personally drove it to Theog’s Divisional Forest Officer. A video shows him carefully carrying the cub in his car, ensuring its safety. Such acts are rare, as wild animals often fall victim to poaching for their teeth and skin. Social media users praised his courage and humanity, calling him an inspiration. Wildlife officials lauded the gesture, highlighting the importance of community involvement in protecting endangered species. Haridwar: UP Woman Carries Disabled Husband on Shoulders to Dakshineshwar Mahadev Temple for Sawan Jalabhishek, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral.

Kotkhai Man Rescues Leopard Cub in Himachal Pradesh

Kotkhai Tharola resident Ankush Chauhan, on finding a leopard cub, personally took it to Theog DFO. Good to see humanity still alive, as such rare animals are often killed for their teeth and skin. pic.twitter.com/dWWHCkYFJM — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) August 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)