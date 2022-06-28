Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 28 (ANI): As many as four accused were arrested by the Cyber Crime Police, Detective Department, Hyderabad City after it raided two call centres and busted fraud job racket in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, informed the police on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Nitish Kumar, Karan Kohli, Rahul Kumar and Prateek Manwar Aswal. All arrested persons have been brought to Hyderabad on a transit warrant.

According to a statement by Hyderabad Police, accused Karan cheated a person to the tune of Rs 5,49,220 on the pretext of providing him with the job of Senior General Manager in Shell PLC India Company. Accused Prateek cheated on a woman to the tune of Rs 1,73,650 on the pretext of providing her job as an accountant in Accenture company.

A case has been registered against all the four accused under sections 419, 420 r/w 34 IPC and Sec 66 (C and D) of the ITA Act.

Police informed that the accused used to collect the details of job aspirants through online portals and other sources, then contact the concerned person through emails or calls. Further, the accused offered suitable jobs to the aspirants according to their qualifications.

After this, they sent the appointment letters through emails to gain their trust and then collect money from them on the pretext of registration fees, processing fees, security deposits, training charges, uniform charges, medical check-ups etc.

Police said that the accused have cheated many others across India in the same way. To carry out these illegal activities, they even opened offices and call centres at Rajouri Garden in Delhi and Indirapuram, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Further, police warned people to not believe such job offers and don't proceed with the payment procedures as genuine organisations do not ask for money to provide jobs. (ANI)

