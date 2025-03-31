Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 31 (ANI): The Hyderabad City Police, under the supervision of DG Commissioner of Police C.V. Anand, ensured a peaceful and incident-free Ramzan celebration at Miralam Eidgah, said an official statement from Hyderabad Police.

Anand distributed chocolates to children and extended warm wishes to the Muslim community, emphasizing the importance of happiness and peace, a press release said.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 1: Logan Paul, Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, Jofra Archer and Jung Hae-in - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 1.

According to a police official, CV Anand supervised the arrangements at the Muslim Eidgah on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. On behalf of the Hyderabad police, sweets were distributed to children. The police officials further stated that the month of Ramzan ended peacefully and arrangements were made for the shopping of Musim community people without any problems.

"Today, C.V. Anand IPS DG Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad supervised the arrangements at Miralam Eidgah on the occasion of Ramzan (Eid ul Fitr). On behalf of Hyderabad City Police, he distributed chocolates to the children and wished all the Muslim brothers a happy Ramzan and said that we wish everyone to be happy and peaceful. The month of Ramzan ended peacefully without any incidents. We have made arrangements for shopping for the Muslim brothers without any problems. We have made special arrangements for prayers during the month of Ramzan", the police official said as per a press release.

Also Read | 'PM Narendra Modi in 2029 Too': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Shoots Down Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut's Claims of Change.

Vikram Singh Mann IPS, Additional CP Law and Order, Joel Davis IPS Joint CP Traffic, Sneha Mehra IPS DCP South Zone and other officers participated in this program. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)