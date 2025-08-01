Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 1 (ANI): The Hyderabad City Police, in coordination with the Child Welfare Committee, Labour Department, Department of Women and Child Welfare, Child Line, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), Juvenile Bureau (JB) Unit, and various NGOs rescued 1,247 children under Operation Muskaan XI, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Women's Safety Wing, Hyderabad said in a press release.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Women Safety Wing, Hyderabad, "The Hyderabad City Police, in coordination with the Child Welfare Committee, Labour Department, Department of Women and Child Welfare, Child Line, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), Juvenile Bureau (JB) Unit, and various NGOs, has successfully conducted Operation Muskaan XI from July 01, 2025 to July 31, 2025. This intensive month-long operation was aimed at identifying and rescuing children involved in child labour, begging and those found in vulnerable conditions on streets and other unsafe environments."

Also Read | Indian Embassy in Dublin Issues Advisory Amid Reported Rise in Attacks on Indians in Ireland, Urges Nationals To Stay Vigilant.

A total of 28 dedicated divisional teams were constituted across the city for this special drive.

"These teams carried out inspections and rescue operations at various commercial establishments, traffic junctions, bus stations, railway stations, construction sites, and other suspected locations. The teams worked around the clock and displayed exceptional commitment in safeguarding the rights and dignity of children. As a result of this operation, a total of 1247 children were rescued, including 1173 boys and 74 girls. Among these rescued children, 673 belong to Telangana State, while 560 were identified as hailing from other states across India. Notably, 14 children were found to be from Nepal," police official further said.

Also Read | ECI Fact Checks Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Claims; Presents Data, Timelines and Procedural Evidence To Counter LoP's Accusations.

To ensure stringent legal action against the perpetrators, the police have registered 55 FIRs in various police stations against employers who were found engaging children in illegal labour practices. Furthermore, 939 cases under the Minimum Wages Act have been booked and a fine of Rs 47,75,921 has been imposed against erring employers.

"Under the direct supervision of Viswaprasad IPS, Addl. CP Crimes, we conducted a coordination meeting with all stakeholders at the outset of Operation Muskaan XI, followed by a follow-up video conference with 28 divisional teams. This initiative motivated the teams to perform effectively and contributed to the success of Operation Muskaan XI," the official added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)