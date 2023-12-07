New Delhi, December 7: President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignations of Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel and Renuka Singh Saruta from the Union Council of Ministers on Thursday. "The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignations of Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel and Renuka Singh Saruta from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution," Press Secretary to the President Ajay Kumar Singh said in a press release.

The press release further stated that as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed Arjun Munda, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, in addition to his existing portfolio. Assembly Election Results 2023: 10 BJP MPs Including Narendra Singh Tomar and Others Elected to State Assemblies Resign From Lok Sabha.

The President has directed Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State, be assigned the charge of the Minister of State in Ministry of Food Processing Industries, in addition to her existing portfolio. BJP Issues Three-Line Whip for All Its MPs To Be Present in Lok Sabha on December 8 To Discuss Legislative Business.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State, has been assigned the charge of the Minister of State in Ministry of Jal Shakti, in addition to his existing portfolios and Bharti Pravin Pawar Minister of State has been assigned the charge of the Minister of State in Ministry of Tribal Affairs, in addition to her existing portfolio.

