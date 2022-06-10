Hyderabad, Jun 10 (PTI) Protests were held at different places here over remarks on Prophet Mohammad by two now-suspended BJP functionaries with demonstrators demanding their arrest.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Dalit Couple Attacked in Surendranagar District, Woman Dies on the Spot, Man Critical.

Also, slogans were raised and rallies taken out in some areas of the city, police said.

Also Read | Insurance Market in India to Reach $222 Billion by FY26, Says Report.

The protesters were seen also holding placards that read "Arrest Nupur Sharma." (suspended BJP spokesperson).

The protesters demanded the arrest of Sharma, and expelled Delhi BJP's media unit Naveen Jindal, and sought strict punishment of the two.

As a large number of protesters gathered on the road at Mehdipatnam, the police intervened and dispersed them.

A senior police official told PTI the protests were held peacefully.

Senior police officials supervised the security arrangements at different places, including Charminar.

The Cyber Crime Police here has already registered a case against Nupur Sharma over her alleged objectionable remarks during a television news debate.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)