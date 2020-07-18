Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 18 (ANI): The Indian Railways held its first all-women RPF sub-inspector cadets passing-out parade here on Friday.

"Passing-out Parade of first all Women Sub-Inspector cadets of Railway Protection Force (RPF) was held on July 17 at the RPF Training Centre, Moula-Ali, Hyderabad. Arun Kumar, IPS, Director General, Railway Protection Force, Railway Board, New Delhi was the chief guest and Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR was the guest of honour for the parade," an official release said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Testing Camp To Be Organised at JNU For Three Days: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 17, 2020.

Kumar inspected the parade contingents and received the salute at passing out parade of all women sub-inspector cadets and participated in their oath-taking ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar advised the women sub-inspectors to be ready for security of railway property, railway passengers and passenger area.

Also Read | BJP Councillor Deepika Rani Beats Civic Body Employee With Slipper During Nagar Nigam Mathura-Vrindavan Board Meeting, Video Goes Viral.

He advised that special responsibility and care should be given to the vulnerable sections of the society, women and children. He also wished the young cadets a bright future.

Later, he presented the medals and certificate of excellence to the cadets showing outstanding performance.

Kumari V Pragna was adjudged Best Cadet as well as Best in Outdoor events, while Kumari Prachee was adjudged as Best in Indoor Events.

The RPF Training Centre, Moula-Ali has been shouldered with the responsibility of training exclusively ladies batch for the first time.

"164 Women Sub-Inspector cadets from all the Zonal Railways have passed out on July 17. Another 83 Women Sub-Inspectors will pass out within one month and 36 are now undergoing initial training, who have just completed one month of training. These Sub-Inspector cadets have been rigorously trained for nine months in Indoor and Outdoor subjects to face the upcoming challenges in Railways," read the release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)