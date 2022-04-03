Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 3 (ANI): Hyderabad Task Force Police busted a rave party at a pub in the wee hours on Sunday and arrested three people in the matter.

As per an official statement by the police, in the wee hours of Sunday, it received credible information that a pub in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad is running at 01:40 am with a huge crowd and some drugs are also consumed by some of the customers."

The Hyderabad City Police said immediately task force along with local police raided the pub and found more than 100 persons consuming liquor in the Pub. "On thorough checking of the premises, five small packets containing white powder suspected to be cocaine were found in one of the plastic containers used for holding drink straws present on the bar counter in the custody of its manager Anil Kumar."

Three people have been arrested in the matter including, the manager of the Pub-Anil Kumar, a Partner at the bar-Abhishek Vuppala and Arjun Veeramachineni who was absconding, the police said.

The police further added that partners of the pub allow only an elite selected few customers and their guests to have access to their pub with the sole intention of earning money and they run the pub till the early hours.

The police further added, "An App is being maintained wherein code is generated for each customer and the customers can have access to the pub only by entering the code at the main entrance."

A case has been registered under Section 8(c) 22(b) 29(1) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) and is registered at Banjara Hills police station. (ANI)

