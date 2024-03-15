Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 14 (ANI): With the view of improving the transport of health-related facilities in Rachakonda the Traffic police on Thursday arranged "Green Channel" for the transportation of "Live Organ" (Heart) from Global Hospital LB Nagar to Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills.

According to an official statement, this channel is made for the quick transportation of urgently needed live organs like the Heart. Allowing the ambulance to cover the distance as fast as possible free from any traffic obstructions.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Supreme Court To Hear PIL Seeking Directions To Conduct General Polls Through Ballot Papers.

The route of the Green Channel starts from Global Hospital covering Sagar Ring Road, LB Nagar X Road - Kamineni Flyover, Alkapuri, Nagole, Uppal, Road, Hubsiguda, Tarnaka, Rail Nilayam, Begumpet, Panjagutta to Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills.

In the trial journey of this channel, the Ambulance started from Global Hospital LB Nagar at 09:19 AM and reached Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills at 09.56 AM, covering 29.1 KMs within 37 minutes, said officials.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu To Confer Bharat Ratna on Ex-Prime Ministers Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao and Three Others on March 30.

This service from the Rachakonda Traffic Police has been appreciated by hospital management. The Commissioner of Police commended the services of traffic police for a noble cause. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)