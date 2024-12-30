Hyderabad, Dec 30 (PTI) It was a dream come true for 22-year-old Sai Dinesh from Hyderabad, who excelled in the CA final examination. He exceeded his parents' expectations by not only clearing the tough exams but also securing a 40th rank.

Dinesh successfully overcame challenges, including his family's financial difficulties and his ill health during the COVID-19 pandemic, to secure the 40th rank in the CA final examinations conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the results of which were announced recently.

Also Read | Army Officer Assaulted in Kerala: Lieutenant Colonel Karneyil Singh Thrashed at NCC Camp in Kochi After Cadets Suffer From Suspected Food Poisoning, 2 Arrested (Video).

He credited his parents and sister for his success and thanked them for their support, as well as the firm where he completed his articleship.

He mentioned that his father, who started as a mason and is now a small-time construction contractor, provided unwavering support despite their financial difficulties.

Also Read | Police Lathi Charge on BPSC Protest: 'Double-Engine BJP Government in Bihar Become Symbol of Atrocity on Youth', Says Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi.

"My father's dream was to be educated, but due to certain reasons, he could not complete his intermediate studies. He was forced to work as a mason, among other jobs. So, when I told him that I would pursue CA, he encouraged me to go ahead and said he would try his best to support me financially," Sai Dinesh told PTI.

He further said that his homemaker mother also fully encouraged and supported him during his preparations for the examination.

"They believed in me. They expected that I would clear the CA exam. I wanted to exceed their expectations, and thanks to God, I got a rank," he said.

Now, he wants his parents to live a life of comfort. "That's my goal—to make them live a comfortable life. My suffering doesn't matter, actually... I want them to live comfortably," Sai Dinesh said.

He said it was his elder sister who had aspired to become a chartered accountant. However, she got a seat at IIIT Basara, and after her graduation, she is now working. In a way, he feels he fulfilled her dream of becoming a CA. He added that while clearing the CA exam was his goal, securing a rank was somewhat unexpected for him.

He studied for 12 to 14 hours daily for five months in preparation for the final examination. "It was tough, but when you reach the top (securing a good rank), it's a happy feeling right now," he said.

He thanked the firm where he is currently working, saying it provided him with valuable practical exposure.

Sai Dinesh mentioned that apart from financial challenges, he also fell ill during the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced him to take the exams in two groups. He cleared the CA Intermediate exam in December 2021.

He said that his focus now is to perform well in the upcoming placement program for rank holders.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)