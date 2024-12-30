Kochi, December 30: Two persons were arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer of the 21 Kerala NCC Battalion at a camp held for NCC cadets at KMM College, Thrikkakara, here, police said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Nishad, a native of Fort Kochi and Navas, of Palluruthi here, Kochi city police said. According to a top police official, the accused were taken into custody from their residences and recorded their arrest after the NCC officials identified them. Food Poisoning in Kerala: 60 NCC Cadets Hospitalised Following Suspected Case of Food Poisoning at Camp in Kochi.

The Thrikkakara police have registered an FIR against two individuals for allegedly assaulting Lieutenant Colonel Karneyil Singh, Administrative Officer of the 21 Kerala NCC Battalion, at an NCC cadet camp held at KMM College, Thrikkakara. The incident occurred amidst tensions after over 60 cadets reportedly suffered from suspected food poisoning on the night of December 23. Food Poisoning in Kerala: Special Students Hospitalised, Discharged.

Uniformed officers were BRUTALLY ASSAULTED at KMM College, Thrikkakkara, Kerala! NCC cadets suffered food poisoning, sparking chaos. While managing the situation, Lt Col Karnail Singh was SAVAGELY ATTACKED by intruders driven by panic & reckless media hysteria. A decorated… pic.twitter.com/CglyYMZQ1z — महारथी-മഹാരഥി (@MahaRathii) December 28, 2024

The accused, were only named as ‘two identifiable persons', after trespassing into the college hosting the camp, stopped, threatened, and then attacked Lieutenant Colonel Karneyil Singh, camp commandant, around 11.30 pm, the FIR dated December 24 said. The accused allegedly stabbed the officer with a sharpened object on his cheek, neck, and back, the FIR added.